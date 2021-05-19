Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$35.08.

TSE CWB opened at C$35.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.82. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$19.91 and a one year high of C$36.22.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

