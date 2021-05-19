Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.84. 269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,215. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. Truist boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

