Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 37.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $11,435,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.80. 109,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,567,644. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

