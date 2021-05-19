Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $635,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. HP accounts for about 1.1% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 394.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,797,000 after buying an additional 3,412,210 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 62.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $64,139,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.51. 77,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,513,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.