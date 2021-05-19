Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,450. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.