Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 109,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 298,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $730,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,556,000 after buying an additional 488,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,809,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AQUA. TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $28.57. 518,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,836. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

