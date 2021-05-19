Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,800 Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,118,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 123,999 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,676,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $1,352,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.94. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,159. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.