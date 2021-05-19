Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes $928,000 Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Autoliv makes up about 1.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALV. Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.47.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ALV traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.72. 965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,920. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.76. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $107.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.