Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 803 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K stock opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.77. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $31,372,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

