Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $589,000 Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. KeyCorp raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

