Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $352,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $597,509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in General Motors by 858.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,995,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,463 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,306,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.