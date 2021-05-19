Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,186 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

MBB stock opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.47. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

