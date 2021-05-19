Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post sales of $7.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.35 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $6.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $29.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.26 billion to $32.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,298,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,905. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $160.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

