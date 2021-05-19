Capital One Financial Comments on Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.73 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.13.

ESS opened at $290.85 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $300.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

