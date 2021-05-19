Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of CFFN opened at $13.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. Analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.