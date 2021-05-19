Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$7.25

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.80 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.74.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$6.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.51 and a 12-month high of C$6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.31.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$569,682.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,388,700.62. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$3,338,221.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,512 shares in the company, valued at C$18,253,648.18. Insiders have sold 1,357,636 shares of company stock worth $6,679,609 over the last three months.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

