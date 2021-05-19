CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Insider Stephen Andrew Snyder Sells 6,000 Shares

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTBC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. 40,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. CareCloud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CareCloud by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTBC shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CareCloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

