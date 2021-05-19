CargoX Price Down 35.5% This Week (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $32.93 million and approximately $456,239.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. One CargoX coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00075267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.31 or 0.01152484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00057054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00101001 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,525,940 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

