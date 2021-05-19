CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,111.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,171,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,837,226.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $387,941.40.

On Friday, May 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $373,779.74.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Langley Steinert sold 83 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,075.83.

On Thursday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12.

On Monday, April 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $361,465.02.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $353,348.50.

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.76. 1,164,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,318. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CarGurus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,517 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 7.7% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after acquiring an additional 215,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its position in CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

