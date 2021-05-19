Carlos M. Garcia Sells 2,400 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,155.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Professional stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,321. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. Professional Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Get Professional alerts:

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Professional Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFHD. TheStreet upgraded Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded Professional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Professional has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Professional by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Professional by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Professional by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Professional by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Professional by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.