Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $287,980,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

