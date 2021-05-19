Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 115,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NYSE CARR opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

