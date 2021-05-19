Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend by 42.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CATY opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CATY. Truist lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

