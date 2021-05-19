Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.14

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.14 and traded as high as $27.90. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 284,359 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

