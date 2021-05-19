Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives $30.25 Average PT from Analysts

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cellectis by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 500,367 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 15.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 392.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 276,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,641. Cellectis has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $34.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $706.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

