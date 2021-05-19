Celo (CELO) Achieves Market Cap of $976.99 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Celo has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $4.33 or 0.00011172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $976.99 million and approximately $84.23 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00073226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00325069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00182744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004514 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.35 or 0.01148282 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00036275 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.