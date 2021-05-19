Celo Dollar (CUSD) Hits Market Cap of $48.47 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $48.47 million and $3.18 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00070549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.72 or 0.01099845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00055367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00098660 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 48,529,231 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

