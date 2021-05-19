Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.91

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $7.85. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 1,985 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $652.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

