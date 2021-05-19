Centaur Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centaur has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00085462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00018592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.98 or 0.01412527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00058761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00107875 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

