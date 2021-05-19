Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

