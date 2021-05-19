Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $35.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERT. Barclays dropped their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Certara alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 2,554.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,124,000 after buying an additional 4,657,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $66,678,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after buying an additional 1,601,877 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $40,076,000.

CERT stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. Certara has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Certara will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.