Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) Stock Price Up 41.5%

Champion Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMP)’s share price rose 41.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

Champion Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHMP)

Champion Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial printer, business forms manufacturer, wide-format printing, office products and office furniture supplier, and mailing solutions provider primarily in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Louisiana. It operates through two segments, Printing and Office Products and Furniture.

