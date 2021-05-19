Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Insider David Harrison Purchases 6,059 Shares

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) insider David Harrison acquired 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.83 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of A$29,271.03 ($20,907.88).

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49.

Get Charter Hall Long WALE REIT alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.04%.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.