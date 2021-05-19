Charter Trust Co. Has $10.05 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.25. 26,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,074. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,164.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.62. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

