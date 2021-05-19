Charter Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $358.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,585. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.28 and a 200 day moving average of $349.68. The stock has a market cap of $355.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

