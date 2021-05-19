Charter Trust Co. Sells 109 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $14.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $825.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,359. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $815.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $735.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $498.83 and a one year high of $880.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

