Charter Trust Co. Sells 237 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.29.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.16. 257,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.45 and a 52-week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

