Charter Trust Co. Sells 2,572 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $164,570,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $141,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.18. 131,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,179,152. The company has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

