Charter Trust Co. Sells 2,572 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $164,570,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $141,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.18. 131,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,179,152. The company has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $87.04.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.
In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
