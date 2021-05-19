Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires Shares of 26,007 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000. Polaris makes up about 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

PII stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.11. 2,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,880. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.36 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.61 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

