Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,216 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000. American Express makes up about 2.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,974,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.99 on Wednesday, hitting $152.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.94. American Express has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

