Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,216 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000. American Express makes up about 2.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,974,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.99 on Wednesday, hitting $152.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.94. American Express has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit