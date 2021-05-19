Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 37.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $77.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,592,604. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $224.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

