Chase Investment Counsel Corp Reduces Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 0.91% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 16.1% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIB traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $81.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,494. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.04. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $113.06.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

