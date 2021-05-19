Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 1,255 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,005,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after acquiring an additional 625,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after acquiring an additional 595,276 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after acquiring an additional 518,713 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 616,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 435,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,828. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.