Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) PT Raised to $62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHK. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

CHK opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

