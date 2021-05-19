Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43. Churchill Downs reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 562.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHDN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.93. 197,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,156. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $117.13 and a 52-week high of $258.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.20.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

