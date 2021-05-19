CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Sets New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$21.93 and last traded at C$21.92, with a volume of 441218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.70.

Specifically, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$870,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 656,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,430,408. Also, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$763,000. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 102,500 shares of company stock worth $1,930,500.

Several analysts recently commented on CIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

CI Financial Company Profile (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

