CIBC Raises Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$44.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $29.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.3207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.