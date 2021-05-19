Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $51,260.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $51,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew C. Petrik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,523. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

