Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Cigna stock opened at $263.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.63 and a 200-day moving average of $224.15.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

