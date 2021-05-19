Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.25.
Cigna stock opened at $263.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.63 and a 200-day moving average of $224.15.
In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
