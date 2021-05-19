Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stake Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Cimpress worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $23,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 43,815 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 49,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.31.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $162,140.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

